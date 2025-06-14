Pta Issues Final Warning To Mobile Users With Expired Cnics Before Sim Blockage

ISLAMABAD – Bad news for thousands of citizens whose ID Cards expired as NADRA announced that mobile SIMs linked to these expired cards will be blocked after July 31, 2025, unless the CNICs are renewed.

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) warned that this is a final deadline, and no exceptions will be made after the cut-off date. “Anyone holding a CNIC that lapsed in 2018 must update their identity card immediately,” the authority stated. Failure to do so will result in permanent deactivation of their mobile SIMs, affecting calls, SMS, internet access, and banking verification services.

This stern move is likely to hit large number of people who have not updated their records over the past seven years — and the consequences could be serious, especially with mobile services now deeply tied to everyday communication, business, and financial transactions.

To make process easier, NADRA urged masses to visit their nearest registration centers or use the Pak-ID mobile application for online renewal.

With just weeks remaining, affected users are being urged to take immediate action — or risk being cut off from mobile connectivity starting August.