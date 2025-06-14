Several arrested as Karachi police foil attempt to marry off 13-year-old girl

KARACHI – Several people, including the parents, were arrested in Karachi for attempting to marry off an underage girl in an area of Karachi.

The Civil Lines Police and the Women and Child Protection Cell foiled the attempt to marry a 13-year-old girl during a joint operation in Hijrat Colony. Police registered a case and arrested the parents and other individuals involved in the underage marriage.

A statement issued by the South District Police spokesperson said the attempt to marry off a minor girl in Hijrat Colony was thwarted due to the timely action of the Women and Child Protection Cell and South Police.

Upon receiving the information, the Women and Child Protection Cell immediately contacted SSP South Matuher Ali and informed him of the situation. He then directed the Civil Lines Police, and a joint operation was carried out by the Women and Child Protection Cell to assess the situation on the ground.

Preliminary investigations revealed preparations were underway to marry off the 13-year-old girl, but due to the police’s timely intervention, the marriage could not take place.

According to the spokesperson, the police demanded official documents from the family, which confirmed that the girl was only 13 years old.

Based on the girl’s statement and available evidence, a case (No. 97/2025) was registered under Sections 3/5 of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act and 511, and the parents along with others involved were arrested.

SSP South stated that police will continue to take indiscriminate action to protect children and eliminate illegal customs.