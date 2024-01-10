Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has resigned from the Supreme Court amid allegations of misconduct. He wrote his resignation to President Dr. Arif Alvi on 10th January, 2024, while expressing his inability to continue serving in Supreme Court due to circumstances which were “a matter of public knowledge”.

Professional Career as Law Fraternity

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi sworn the oath as Supreme Court Judge on 17th march 2020 from former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. He was elevated as Supreme Court Judge after former Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa’s retirement which created above said post vacant. Previously, he served as the senior most Judge of Lahore high Court. He practiced as an Advocate at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and at the High Courts.

Early Life and Educational Background

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi belonged to Central Punjab’s historic and ancient City, Gujranwala. He is a descendant of renowned Syed family of the city and has highest level of reverence and esteem among social circle. He has an innate interest in sports and represented Cricket teams from School up to University level as highly talented player. He completed his matriculation from Government Comprehensive High School Gujranwala with high grades. Later, he graduated from Govt. College Gujranwala and completed his Law degree from University of Lahore.

Area of interest in Law

Throughout Law practice span, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has been practicing and rendering consultancy on Criminal Law, Anti-Terrorism Law, Constitutional law, Arbitration (ADR), Property law, Land Acquisition, Land Revenue, Family law, Customs, Excise, Income Tax, Insurance, Finance, Intellectual Property and Public Interest Litigation, Energy, Social Sector Development, Empowerment of the Civil Society, Legal Education and Reform, Transparency, Devolution, Legal & Judicial Reform and Not-for-Profit Laws.

Resignation Letter to president

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi sent his resignation letter to President Arif Alvi. He wrote these words in his letter that:

“It was an honor to be appointed and to serve as a judge first of the Lahore High court and then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” He also said “Considerations of due process also compel. I, therefore, effective today resign as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan”.

Why did Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi Resign?

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi’s requested earlier to stay proceedings against him in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) over alleged misconduct. In a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and all top court judges in December 2023, Justice Naqvi had stated that the treatment meted out to him by the SJC was “nothing short of disgraceful”.

History of Proceedings against Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

After going into details, the SJC had issued a show-cause notice to Justice Naqvi in connection with 10 complaints lodged against him and directed the judge to submit a reply within two weeks in October 2023.In a preliminary reply submitted in November 2023, Justice Naqvi had cited “serious prejudice” against him and said CJP Isa, Justice Masood and CJ Akhtar should recuse themselves and not hear the matter.

On Nov 20, Justice Naqvi contested the SJC proceedings against him and also challenged the show-cause notice issued to him by the council. Resultantly, the SJC had issued a fresh show-cause notice to Justice Naqvi on Nov 22, with a direction to come up with his defense by filing a reply within a fortnight.

On 4th December 2023, Justice Naqvi had again approached the apex court and expressed his intent to pursue the constitutional petition he had moved earlier seeking to quash the revised show-cause notice issued by the SJC. Adding, Justice Naqvi had invited the attention of the SC committee comprising three senior-most judges to the silence over his petitions challenging the issuance of the show-cause notice (SCN) despite the lapse of time as stipulated in the Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Act, 2023. On 15th December 2023, the SJC, in an open hearing, had given two weeks to the top court judge to respond to the misconduct allegations and directed him to submit a reply to the show-cause notice by 1st January2024.

On January 8, Justice Naqvi had withdrawn his objection to the three-judge bench hearing his plea challenging the issuance of a show-cause notice to him. On 9th January 2024, the Supreme Court rejected a request to stay Jan 11 SJC proceedings against Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, as Justice Ahsan described the council’s proceedings against his colleague “contrary to the established norms”.

Honorary Membership and distinctive Contributions

