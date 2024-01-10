Karachi street crime victims to get free phones, motorcycles as present

Free motorcycles and telephones are being given away as presents to people who have been the victims of street crimes in Karachi, according to Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

In Karachi last year, almost 1,700 motorbikes were reported stolen, according to Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

Tessori declared, "Bring original First Information Reports (FIRs) and Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) to Governor House, and I'll give you a new motorcycle and cellphones."

He said that national problems might be handled if everyone did their share of the work. The governor of Sindh acknowledged the difficulties and stated that attempts are being made to solve the issues that the general public faces.