Defence secretary writes to services chiefs, seeks action against officers behind Faizabad sit-in

Defence Secretary Lt-Gen (r) Hamooduz Zaman Khan has written letters to the three services chiefs in light of the Supreme Court's orders, telling them to look into the role of the army officers who were allegedly involved in the 2017 Faizabad sit-in of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and take action against them.

According to the media reports, the defence secretary wrote the letters to the army chief, air chief and the naval chief. The defence secretary has sent his written statement to the commission looking into the Faizabad sit-in.

In November last year, Pakistan's caretaker government had decided to form a commission to identify those behind the Faizabad sit-in and implement the orders of the Supreme Court in this case.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad are two of the political leaders who have appeared before the inquiry commission so far.