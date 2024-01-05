WATCH — Mamya Shajaffar brings dance floor to life during Turkey trip

Mamya Shajaffar is having the best New Year! Bringing her effervescent energy to the dance floor, the Meesni star is having a blast across borders giving netizens FOMO!

The up-and-coming starlet, who has showcased her impeccable acting prowess in a number of project, has also become one of the hottest social media stars with her luxurious lifestyle and bold sartorial choices, but more than that, the Midsummer Chaos diva has swoon the internet with her goofy personality and wit.

In a recent Instagram post, the Jhok Sarkar actress gave her loyal fandom an insight into her trip to Turkey with her husband and friends. Sharing a reel of herself dancing, Shajaffar let social media users take notes on how to have fun!

“Pakistan bhi 1970 tak kuch essa he tha. Turkey se log yahan aya karte the, ab thora ulta sa hai [Pakistan was like like this in 1970, people from Turkey would visit it, now it's the opposite]”wrote the Meesni actress in the caption.

Wearing a baggy t-shirt and a thigh-high slit skirt showing her toned legs, Shajaffar's infectious energy prompted everyone to join the dance floor.

The video featured the actress dancing, swaying her hips from left to right in sync with the beat of music, while the text read, “The dance floor is usually quite it just has me which frankly isn't quite. And then somehow people feel like dancing too but I can be a bit too much to keep up with. But it's all about good energy so the dance floor wouldn't be quite for long.”

On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.