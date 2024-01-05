WATCH — Mamya Shajaffar brings dance floor to life during Turkey trip

Mamya Shajaffar is having the best New Year! Bringing her effervescent energy to the dance floor, the Meesni star is having a blast across borders giving netizens FOMO!
The up-and-coming starlet, who has showcased her impeccable acting prowess in a number of project, has also become one of the hottest social media stars with her luxurious lifestyle and bold sartorial choices, but more than that, the Midsummer Chaos diva has swoon the internet with her goofy personality and wit.
In a recent Instagram post, the Jhok Sarkar actress gave her loyal fandom an insight into her trip to Turkey with her husband and friends. Sharing a reel of herself dancing, Shajaffar let social media users take notes on how to have fun!
“Pakistan bhi 1970 tak kuch essa he tha. Turkey se log yahan aya karte the, ab thora ulta sa hai [Pakistan was like like this in 1970, people from Turkey would visit it, now it's the opposite]”wrote the Meesni actress in the caption.
Wearing a baggy t-shirt and a thigh-high slit skirt showing her toned legs, Shajaffar's infectious energy prompted everyone to join the dance floor.
The video featured the actress dancing, swaying her hips from left to right in sync with the beat of music, while the text read, “The dance floor is usually quite it just has me which frankly isn't quite. And then somehow people feel like dancing too but I can be a bit too much to keep up with. But it's all about good energy so the dance floor wouldn't be quite for long.”
On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 karat gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate at Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
