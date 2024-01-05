realme set to launch realme C67 in Pakistan

Realme is preparing to release its latest addition, the C-Series, in Pakistan. In the constantly evolving world of mid-range smartphones, design speaks volumes.
The realme C67 is a true pioneer, not only in its features but also in the very essence of its design. Let's delve into the design of the realme C67, where innovation and elegance come together to create a unique product.
Seamless Display Design: No-plastic Bracket
Reserved for flagship devices, the realme C67 brings a seamless display design to the forefront. No plastic bracket underneath the display means a narrower bezel, a more seamless in-hand feel, and enhanced protection against dust and debris. It's not just a phone; it's a commitment to a more immersive, seamless user experience.
Mini Capsule 2.0: A New Era of Interactivity
realme introduces the Mini Capsule 2.0 on realme C67 - which takes user interaction to the next level. It enhances functionality and gives more control for features like Music, Weather, Reminders and more.
In-hand Comfort: Thin, Yet Powerful
Despite housing a massive 5000mAh battery, the realme C67 perfectly balances power and comfort. The super-thin 7.59mm body, coupled with the C-angle side design, ensures that the phone sits comfortably in your hand. It's not just a device; it's an extension of your style and ease.
Sunny Oasis Design: A Radiant Oasis in Your Hands
Inspired by the radiant glow of an oasis basking in the sun's rays, the Sunny Oasis Design of the realme C67 is a visual masterpiece. This design concept breathes life into the device, creating a harmonious blend of vitality and sophistication. The phone, available in Sunny Oasis and Black Rock, becomes a canvas where style meets substance.
Gradient Magic: Hits Right in Any Light
The realme C67 doesn't just shine; it glows. Thanks to an advanced gradient coating process, the green hue on the back panel becomes a three-dimensional spectacle under light. It's not just a phone; it's a work of art that adapts to its surroundings, hitting the right notes in any light.
Camera Deco: Where Style Meets Durability
The camera deco of the realme C67 is a statement in itself. Slimmer, more robust, and adorned with golden accents, it's not just about capturing moments; it's about doing it with style. The design enhances aesthetics and provides better protection to your camera, ensuring durability without compromising on elegance.
Vibrant Display: 90Hz Awesomeness
At the heart of realme C67's design is a vibrant 17.07cm (6.72'') 90Hz display, elevating your visual experience. Every interaction and swipe becomes a delight as the screen seamlessly responds to your touch. The display is not just a window; it's a portal to a world of smooth, immersive visuals.
The realme C67 is more than a smartphone; it's a testament to realme's commitment to innovation and design excellence. With Sunny Oasis radiance, captivating display, and thoughtful design elements, it stands as a champion in a crowded arena. Elevate your mobile experience with a device that marries elegance and functionality seamlessly. The realme C67 is not just a phone; it's a declaration of style and innovation - coming soon to markets across Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 karat gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate at Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
