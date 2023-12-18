Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, one of Imran Khan's lawyers, was elected as the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on December 2, 2023, succeeding the imprisoned former prime minister.

Imran Khan nominated Barrister Gohar Ali Khan for the coveted slot. The PTI conducted intra-party elections as instructed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Imran Khan is facing legal battles and is currently on trial in an official secrets case alongside PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Gohar Ali Khan’s early life

Gohar Ali Khan was born on April 15, 1971 in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His father, Abdur Rauf Khan, served twice as a member of the provincial assembly of KP. He was the first ever legislative member of the parliament from Buner.

Gohar Ali Khan’s educational background

Gohar Ali Khan got his early education from the local school. Later, he moved to the United Kingdom to pursue his LLB degree at the University of Wolverhampton in 1997. He was then called to the Bar of England and Wales by the Honorable Society of Lincoln's Inn in 2001. He also got his LLM degree from the University of Washington School of Law in 2004.

Gohar Ali Khan’s political journey

Goahr Ali Khan has been very resourceful individual politically and professionally. He contested first time for the National Assembly seat (NA-28) Buner on the ticket of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in the 2008 general elections. He received 27,532 votes and was defeated by Abdul Matin Khan, a candidate of the Awami National Party (ANP).

On July 3, 2022, he joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the presence of Imran Khan, Pervez Khattak, and Asad Qaiser. He was affiliated with the Pakistan People's Party for 14 years before joining the PTI.

Gohar Ali Khan’s professional career as lawyer

Gohar Ali Khan started his legal career in Pakistan under the guidance of renowned lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan. Some of the notable cases and contributions of Gohar Ali Khan can be glanced as below:

He actively participated in the lawyers' movement in 2007.

He also served as assistant in the case of the restoration of former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.

He fought several cases for the party, such as the PTI foreign funding case, and Imran Khan's contempt of the Election Commission of Pakistan case.

He also attained experience in civil and criminal trials.

He also appeared before the Supreme Judicial Council, the Field General Court Martial, and its court of appeals.

Chief election commissioner of PTI

Gohar Ali Khan has also served as the chief election commissioner of the party from July 15, 2023 to November 30, 2023.

Gohar Ali Khan’s stance on intra-party election

Gohar Ali Khan categorically commented that Pakistan’s 175 political parties have to conduct intra-party polls as constitutional and legal binding since 1960. PTI’s intra-party election was also a series of this electoral process. He further added that PTI’s purpose is to struggle for real democracy and they will defeat everyone in upcoming elections.

Controversies of Gohar Ali Khan

Gohar Ali Khan’s selection as PTI chairman has raised several eyebrows within the party. It has been also speculated that the decision to appoint Gohar was not wise and merit-based. However, Gohar Ali Khan refuted all these allegations and reiterated his stance for party’s unshakable commitment to democracy and unwavering belief in the rule of law.