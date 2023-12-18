Search

Pakistan

How many registered voters are in Pakistan?

Web Desk
04:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2023
How many registered voters are in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a report on Monday, indicating that there are now over 128 million registered voters in the nation, ahead of the general election scheduled for 2024. 

The ECP report's data indicate that although the number of female voters remained at 59,322,056, the number of male voters climbed to 69,263,704.

In the meanwhile, there were 53.87 percent of male voters and 46.13 percent of female voters in the nation.

Moreover, 1,083,029 people of Islamabad are registered to vote in total.

According to a report released by ECP earlier this year, there are more than 126 million registered voters in Pakistan.

The ECP published the total number of voters who were registered as of June 30, 2023, and it showed that there were more than 126 million voters in Pakistan overall.

According to the report, Pakistan's voter ratios were 45.98 percent female and 54.02 percent male.

