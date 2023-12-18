Search

Technology

vivo V29 5G full review: it's all about design, camera, battery and 80W flash charge

Sarfraz Ali
05:23 PM | 18 Dec, 2023
vivo V29 5G full review: it's all about design, camera, battery and 80W flash charge

The world of smartphones is constantly changing and it can be difficult to find a device that really stands out. But the V29 5G, which was recently released, promises to redefine what we expect from smartphones. With its advanced camera features, sophisticated design, and high performance, the V29 5G is a device that captures the imagination. In this review, we will take a detailed look at vivo's latest creation, the V29 5G. This phone is the latest addition to the illustrious V series and has been meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards.

Photography Excellence

The vivo V29 5G smartphone is raising the bar once again with its enhanced photography skills. The Smart Aura Light Portrait feature is the most considerable aura light in its category, and it allows you to capture pictures in any lighting condition, whether indoors or outdoors. Moreover, the Smart Color Temperature Adjustment provides manual control of the warmth or coolness, which enables you to experiment more with the camera.

The camera capabilities of the vivo V29 5G smartphone are exceptional, and they offer a photography experience that exceeds your expectations. The 50 MP AF Group Selfie Camera with 92° Field of View (0.8X) is a game-changer for group photos. With its auto-focus prowess, everyone in the frame is ideally in focus, and you can say goodbye to blurry or poorly clicked shots. The 50 MP AF Group Selfie camera captures with precision and clarity, ensuring that you never miss a smile or fuzzy face.

What sets the vivo V29 5G apart from its competitors is its Super Night Video feature, which has redefined low-light photography. It allows you to capture memories with unmatched clarity and detail, even in the darkest settings. Whether it's a starry night sky, a bustling cityscape, or a cozy candlelit dinner, the Super Night Video feature brings out the magic in low-light scenarios, making each moment a cherished memory.

The vivo V29 5G's photography prowess is backed by a triple camera setup with a superior 50 MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera, an 8 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and a 2 MP Monochrome Camera. This high-resolution sensor consistently delivers images that are nothing short of breathtaking.

Design That Transcends 

The design of a smartphone holds the power to shape a user's initial impression. As you set your eyes upon the vivo V29 5G, the first thing that mesmerizes you is its remarkable slim profile. At a mere 7.46mm thickness and a featherweight 186g, it's a testament to its sophisticated, lightweight design. This well-crafted smartphone boasts sleek lines, premium materials, and an air of luxury that's hard to ignore. vivo's prowess in the design realm shines through, delivering a premium, durable build available in two irresistible colours – Peak Blue and Noble Black. Whether you choose the vivid blue or the classic black, the V29 5G captures your attention instantly, making a bold fashion statement in your hands.

The main selling point of the vivo V29 5G smartphone is undoubtedly its 120 Hz 3D Curved Screen. Not only is it visually stunning, but it has also been shown to withstand the test of time, providing vibrant colours and crisp contrasts even after a year of use. Whether browsing the web, watching videos or playing games, the display's sharp visuals remain a delight to the eyes. Thanks to its 2800 x 1260 resolution, the display's brilliance shines even when used outdoors. The vivo V29 5G is an aesthetically pleasing smartphone that exudes a sense of elegance, innovation, and quality, elevating the brand's image.

 Performance Beyond Expectations

The vivo V29 5G is a smartphone that comes packed with features that can elevate your day-to-day experience. One of its standout features is the 80W FlashCharge, which can charge your phone up to 50% in 18 minutes. This feature is not just a convenience but also a game-changer. The phone comes with a powerful 4600 mAh battery that has proven its durability even during intense usage. This exceptional battery performance underscores vivo's commitment to delivering reliable and dependable battery performance. You can rely on the V29 5G to keep you connected throughout the day without the need for frequent recharging. 

The V29 5G's performance is phenomenal. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 778G, which has ushered in a new era of fast and reliable internet experiences, transforming how we interact with the digital world. The V29 5G tops the race when it comes to tasks such as downloading large files, streaming high-definition content, and indulging in online gaming. With 5G capabilities, the device ensures that these activities are seamless and lightning-fast.

To sum it up, the vivo V29 5G, priced at 159,999 PKR, is a smartphone that effortlessly integrates into your daily life. It is a harmonious fusion of camera innovation, design, and performance. Its exceptional camera capabilities, alluring design, and resilient battery life make it more than just a smartphone. It is a companion that can elevate your everyday encounters to extraordinary moments. Whether you're capturing memories, making a bold style statement, or relying on it for unwavering connectivity, the V29 5G consistently exceeds expectations.

Sarfraz Ali

Facebook Comments

Technology

10:13 PM | 6 Dec, 2023

GTA VI: Football lover makes game avatars for Messi, Ronaldo, and ...

11:58 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing ...

11:13 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

Say Goodbye to Charging Woes Forever: vivo V29 5G's 80W FlashCharge ...

09:13 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

WhatsApp introduces secret code feature for locked chats and channel

06:25 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

realme C51 with 50PM main camera launched in Pakistan, priced at Rs ...

04:22 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

A closer look at vivo V29e 5G's camera and design

Advertisement

Latest

06:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Jazz successfully tests 1.6Tbps per Channel Technology on its Optical Network

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th December 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 18 Dec 2023

Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 December 2023

The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.

The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: