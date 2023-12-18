LHC orders release of PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat after he was detained under 3 MPO.

Justice Shehram Sarwar issued the order when he heard a petition against his arrest. The judge approved his bail and directed him submit surety bonds.

The PTI leader was taken into custody from outside the high court on December 14 when he was returning after addressing the Lahore High Court Bar Association.

Later, the city administration issued a notice that Marwar has been detained under the 3 MPO to maintain law and order situation in the city.

The arrest was strongly slammed by PTI leaders and lawyers’ bodies, demanding immediate release of outspoken Marwat.

A day after of his arrest, his brother filed a petition in the LHC seeking the quashing of orders regarding the arrest of Marwat. He also pleaded the court to declare the arrest “illegal, maliciously motivated, ab initio void and non-est”.