PM Shehbaz chairs Pak Saudi Supreme Coordination Council Meeting in Riyadh

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the Pak Saudi Supreme Coordination Council (PSCC) in Riyadh, as he landed in Kingdom to attend key WEF moot.

The conference aimed to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, covering topics of mutual interest. Progress of investments ahead of the Saudi Foreign Minister's visit to Pakistan was discussed, with PM Shehbaz Sharif got briefing on Saudi Arabia's reform agenda.

The premier is slated to meet Saudi Crown Prince during his official visit to Riyadh while Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) delegation will participate in the WEF meeting from today.

Pakistani delegation aims to leverage this opportunity to advance its economic and developmental agenda internationally. The objective is to elevate bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia to a strategic economic partnership.

The recent visit of the Saudi delegation to Pakistan aimed to promote investments in sectors like agriculture, energy, mining, and tourism, in collaboration with the SIFC.

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Riyadh on Saturday to participate in the WEF meeting, which will host leaders from business, government, and academia from across the world. The event, scheduled for April 28-29, will focus on revitalizing global growth amid challenges arising from geopolitical and economic shifts.