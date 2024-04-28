Search

Shaheen Afridi becomes first bowler to take 50 wickets in maiden over in T20 cricket

Web Desk
09:56 AM | 28 Apr, 2024
Shaheen Afridi becomes first bowler to take 50 wickets in maiden over in T20 cricket
Source: PCB

Men in Green managed to defeat New Zealand in last game, leveling five-match Twenty20 International series, with key pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the star bowler for hosts, as he became first bowler to take 50 wickets in maiden over in T20I cricket.  

The series ended 2-2, with Pakistan winning the second and fifth T20Is, and New Zealand winning the third and fourth matches. 

Afridi, 24, was on rampage as he took 4 wickets and became the first bowler to take 50 wickets in maiden over in T20 cricket. 

Kiwis player Tim Seifert scored 52 off 33 for New Zealand, but Pakistan's Usama Mir's 2/21 helped restrict Black Caps to a nine-run defeat.

Men in Green batted first, scoring 178/5, with Babar Azam top-scoring with 69 off 44 balls. Fakhar Zaman contributed 43 off 33 balls, while Shadab Khan added a quick 15 runs off just five balls to push Pakistan's total to over 170.
 
Shaheen Shah Afridi Records

Shaheen Afridi is known for his fast seam bowling. In T20Is, he has played 61 matches, taking 81 wickets at an average of 21.09, with a best figure of 4 for 22. 

In Test, the pacer played 29 matches, taking 113 wickets at an average of 26.72, with a best figure of 6 for 51. In ODIs, he has played 53 matches, taking 104 wickets at an average of 23.94, with a best figure of 6 for 35.

Afridi is ranked 9th in the ICC Test bowling rankings, 7th in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and 17th in the ICC T20 bowling rankings, with 733, 650, and 615 points respectively.

Format Matches Wickets Average Economy Best Bowling 5-Wicket Hauls 10-Wicket Hauls
Test 29 113 26.72 3.12 6/51 4 1
ODI 53 104 23.94 5.54 6/35 3 0
T20 61 81 21.09 7.74 4/22 0 0

