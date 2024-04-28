Shaheen Afridi becomes first bowler to take 50 wickets in maiden over in T20 cricket

Men in Green managed to defeat New Zealand in last game, leveling five-match Twenty20 International series, with key pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the star bowler for hosts, as he became first bowler to take 50 wickets in maiden over in T20I cricket.
The series ended 2-2, with Pakistan winning the second and fifth T20Is, and New Zealand winning the third and fourth matches.
Afridi, 24, was on rampage as he took 4 wickets and became the first bowler to take 50 wickets in maiden over in T20 cricket.
Kiwis player Tim Seifert scored 52 off 33 for New Zealand, but Pakistan's Usama Mir's 2/21 helped restrict Black Caps to a nine-run defeat.
Men in Green batted first, scoring 178/5, with Babar Azam top-scoring with 69 off 44 balls. Fakhar Zaman contributed 43 off 33 balls, while Shadab Khan added a quick 15 runs off just five balls to push Pakistan's total to over 170.
Shaheen Shah Afridi Records
Shaheen Afridi is known for his fast seam bowling. In T20Is, he has played 61 matches, taking 81 wickets at an average of 21.09, with a best figure of 4 for 22.
In Test, the pacer played 29 matches, taking 113 wickets at an average of 26.72, with a best figure of 6 for 51. In ODIs, he has played 53 matches, taking 104 wickets at an average of 23.94, with a best figure of 6 for 35.
Afridi is ranked 9th in the ICC Test bowling rankings, 7th in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and 17th in the ICC T20 bowling rankings, with 733, 650, and 615 points respectively.
|Format
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Best Bowling
|5-Wicket Hauls
|10-Wicket Hauls
|Test
|29
|113
|26.72
|3.12
|6/51
|4
|1
|ODI
|53
|104
|23.94
|5.54
|6/35
|3
|0
|T20
|61
|81
|21.09
|7.74
|4/22
|0
|0
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
