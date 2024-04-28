Most wanted BLA terrorist Meraj alias Mama arrested from Karachi

KARACHI – Police in country's largest city Karachi apprehended most wanted terrorist of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army Meraj alias Mama from Lyari area.

Deputy Inspector General South Asad Raza told media that notorious militant has been nabbed in a raid in Lyari - a densely-populated locality in the port city.

Meraj make shocking claims during the investigation. He was also part of the group behind Gwadar port attack in which several soldiers were martyred.

The detained terrorist was also implicated in the assault on a military convoy traveling from Turbat to Gwadar and the attack on a military camp at Nasirabad School in 2017.

Attackers at PSX were also affiliated with Majeed Brigade, a faction of BLA terrorist organization. Efforts are underway to gather information about other accomplices of the suspect.

