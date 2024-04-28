Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital braces for more rains as PMD issues new alert

LAHORE – Pakistann Met Department has shared new weather update, predicting more rainfall in various districts of Punjab including provincial capital Lahore during the next 24 hours.
Lahore, and other Punjab regions will receive rain on Sunday as a westerly wave is affecting parts of the country.
Met Office said rain-windstorm, and thunderstorm will lash Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Layyah.
It also predicted isolated hailstorm in Islamabad Murree and Galliyat. Gusty winds are expected elsewhere districts in the region.
At noon, the mercury reaches around 29°C. Winds blew at 11km/h. Humidity remains around 40 percent in the metropolis.
Lahore Air Quality
The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 73, which is Moderate.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Parts of Pakistan including Punjab, Islmabad and KP brace for heavy rainfall. It may generate flash flood in local nullahs, and Streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir.
Met Office also warned of possibility of landslides in upper KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan till April 29.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
