Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital braces for more rains as PMD issues new alert

LAHORE – Pakistann Met Department has shared new weather update, predicting more rainfall in various districts of Punjab including provincial capital Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Lahore, and other Punjab regions will receive rain on Sunday as a westerly wave is affecting parts of the country.

Met Office said rain-windstorm, and thunderstorm will lash Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Layyah.

It also predicted isolated hailstorm in Islamabad Murree and Galliyat. Gusty winds are expected elsewhere districts in the region.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 29°C. Winds blew at 11km/h. Humidity remains around 40 percent in the metropolis.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 73, which is Moderate.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Parts of Pakistan including Punjab, Islmabad and KP brace for heavy rainfall. It may generate flash flood in local nullahs, and Streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir.

Met Office also warned of possibility of landslides in upper KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan till April 29.