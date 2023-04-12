Pakistan women's football team makes history with first win in Olympic Qualifiers

LAHORE – Pakistan women's football team has created history after it bagged first-ever victory by defeating Tajikistan 1-0 during the AFC Olympic Qualifiers.

Pakistan finished third in Group E matches of the qualifiers for the Paris Olympics 2024. The Pakistan Football Federation also celebrated the victory on Twitter.

“Full Time. HISTORY MADE! We get our first ever win in an Olympic Qualifier campaign. Zahmena Malik with the only goal of the game in the 24th minute!” it said.

Onwards and Upwards. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰#wearepakistanfootball #dilsayfootball #womensfootball #olympicqualifiers pic.twitter.com/zRCSTbR73J — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) April 11, 2023

Earlier, the Team Green faced defeat in the first match against the Philippines 4-0 and lost second game to Hong Kong by 2-0.

Zahmena Malik’s timely goal helped Pakistan bagged the historic victory.

In the Olympic Qualifiers, star striker Nadia Khan was ruled out of the tournament due to an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, captain Maria Khan could also not participate in the second and third matches of the group stage due to an injury.