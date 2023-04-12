Pakistan women's football team makes history with first win in Olympic Qualifiers

LAHORE – Pakistan women's football team has created history after it bagged first-ever victory by defeating Tajikistan 1-0 during the AFC Olympic Qualifiers.
Pakistan finished third in Group E matches of the qualifiers for the Paris Olympics 2024. The Pakistan Football Federation also celebrated the victory on Twitter.
“Full Time. HISTORY MADE! We get our first ever win in an Olympic Qualifier campaign. Zahmena Malik with the only goal of the game in the 24th minute!” it said.
Full Time. HISTORY MADE! 🏆— Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) April 11, 2023
We get our first ever win in an Olympic Qualifier campaign. Zahmena Malik with the only goal of the game in the 24th minute! ⚽️
Onwards and Upwards. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰#wearepakistanfootball #dilsayfootball #womensfootball #olympicqualifiers pic.twitter.com/zRCSTbR73J
Earlier, the Team Green faced defeat in the first match against the Philippines 4-0 and lost second game to Hong Kong by 2-0.
Zahmena Malik’s timely goal helped Pakistan bagged the historic victory.
In the Olympic Qualifiers, star striker Nadia Khan was ruled out of the tournament due to an ACL injury.
Meanwhile, captain Maria Khan could also not participate in the second and third matches of the group stage due to an injury.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290.15
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.95
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
