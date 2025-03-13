Two more teams to join PSL

KARACHI – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is hoping to expand from six to eight teams after the 2025 season, PSL CEO Salman Naseer said on Thursday.

According to a foreign media, Salman Naseer revealed that two more teams might be added to the league by the end of this year.

Currently, PSL consists of six teams: Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Multan Sultans. With the inclusion of two new teams, the total number of teams will rise to eight.

Salman Naseer highlighted that the league started at a time when cricket was not being played in Pakistan, and bringing it back was a major challenge. Now that this has been achieved, the next goal is to host matches in cities beyond Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

Matches for PSL 2026 will also be held in Peshawar and other new cities.

While Salman Naseer did not disclose the names of the two new teams, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Peshawar will host an exhibition match on April 8, 2025.

The HBL PSL 10 will kick off on April 11, with 11 matches scheduled in Rawalpindi, including the opening clash between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the final on May 18. Karachi and Multan will host five matches each.

The PSL final will be played on May 18 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.