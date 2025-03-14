Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 14 March 2025 Thursday

Gold prices climb in local market and the price per tola stands at Rs309,300 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat is 265,174 on March 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 286,216 per tola, 21 Karat at 273,125, and 18 Karat at 234,050.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs309,300 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs 265,174

Gold Prices in Pakistan