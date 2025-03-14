Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 14 March 2025 Thursday

Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Hitting 3 Lac Rupees Per Tola

Gold prices climb in local market and the price per tola stands at Rs309,300 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat is 265,174 on March 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 286,216 per tola, 21 Karat at 273,125, and 18 Karat at 234,050.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price
24K (per Tola) Rs309,300
24K (per 10 Grams) Rs 265,174

Gold Prices in Pakistan

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs309,300 Rs 265,174
Islamabad Rs309,300 Rs 265,174
Lahore Rs309,300 Rs 265,174
Multan Rs309,300 Rs 265,174
Peshawar Rs309,300 Rs 265,174

Gold prices continue to rise in global and local markets

 

Malaysian Ringgits to Pak rupees rate today on March 14, 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

