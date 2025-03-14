Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 14 March – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 14, 2025, in the open market.
On Friday, 1 USD is 280.15 PKR, 1 Euro is 304.25 PKR, 1 British Pound is 362.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.45 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 76.05.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:00 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280.15 for buying and 281.85 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72