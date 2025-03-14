Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 14 March – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 14, 2025, in the open market.

On Friday, 1 USD is 280.15 PKR, 1 Euro is 304.25 PKR, 1 British Pound is 362.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.45 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 76.05.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:00 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280.15 for buying and 281.85 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.85.