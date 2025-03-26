Good News for Karachi’s Inter students as parliamentary committee approves Grace Marks

KARACHI – Authorities in Sindh approved grace marks for First-Year Students of Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi as probe uncovered several irregularities, resulting in poor results.

Sindh Assembly’s parliamentary committee decided to grant grace marks to first-year intermediate students in Karachi who failed their annual exams. The decision comes after a report by a fact-finding committee, led by Dr. Sarosh Lodi, which identified several issues with the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) and its exam procedures.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah revealed that the investigation into the board’s handling of the first-year exams uncovered significant flaws in both the administrative structure and the examination process. He pointed out that many students who performed well in their matriculation exams saw a sharp decline in their first-year results, which led to concerns about the fairness of the system.

In response to these findings, the minister announced that grace marks would be awarded to students who failed, with 15% grace marks in Physics and Mathematics, and 20% in Chemistry. The aim is to rectify the unfairness and provide students with a fair chance to succeed.

Shah also assured that the board’s administrative structure and exam format would undergo revisions to prevent such discrepancies in the future. He emphasized that those responsible for the issues would face action to ensure accountability and improve the examination process.