Marriage annulment over husband’s second marriage without consent is un-Islamic: IIC

The Islamic Ideological Council (IIC) has ruled that granting a first wife the right to annul her marriage if her husband remarries without consent is un-Islamic.

During a meeting chaired by IIC Chairman Raghib Hussain Naeemi, the council reviewed judicial decisions related to second marriages. It concluded that any court ruling granting the first wife the authority to dissolve the marriage under such circumstances is not per Islamic teachings.

Previously, the Supreme Court had issued a decision allowing the first wife to annul the marriage if the husband took a second wife without permission. However, the IIC’s latest ruling challenges the legitimacy of such a verdict under Islamic law.