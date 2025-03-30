Gujranwala Police constable arrested for raping, filming female officer

LAHORE – Another incident of sexual assault has been reported within the department meant to uphold law and order as a head constable from the Dhulla Police Station in Gujranwala has been arrested for sexually assaulting a female cop.

A case has been lodged under section 376 and 506 against Asif Bajwa, the head constable, who – according to the complainant – took the victim to a hotel under the guise of sharing a meal. The situation took a sinister turn when the on duty female officer was raped by Bajwa.

FIR further stated that the accused also filmed the incident and was using the video to blackmail the victim. In response to her complaint, law enforcement acted swiftly and arrested the head constable, initiating a full investigation into the matter.

However, several questions have now been raised regarding the timing of the complaint. Despite the alleged assault reportedly having been ongoing for the past six months, the complaint was filed only recently.

The sexual assault within police ranks shocked the local police community, raising concerns over the safety and well-being of female officers in the force. Authorities assured the public that the investigation would be conducted thoroughly and that the accused would face appropriate legal action.

Punjab police spokesperson has yet to share more details as the case is currently under investigation.