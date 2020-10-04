PM Imran fears winter could result in 2nd COVID-19 wave, advises Pakistanis to adopt precautionary measures
Web Desk
02:01 PM | 4 Oct, 2020
PM Imran fears winter could result in 2nd COVID-19 wave, advises Pakistanis to adopt precautionary measures
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures to avoid further spread of coronavirus pandemic

In a tweet today (Sunday), the Prime Minister said that as compared to some other states, Allah has been kind to us in Pakistan and spared us from the worst effects of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said that there is a fear that onset of winter could result in 2nd wave of Corona and urged everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike.

He said said all offices and educational institutions must ensure that masks are worn.

More From This Category
Pakistan marks World Teachers' Day 2020
11:47 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
Asif Ali Zardari indicted in Park Lane, Thatta ...
10:56 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
#HappyBirthdayPMImranKhan trends in Pakistan on ...
10:26 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
CSS 2021 online registration in Pakistan kicks ...
10:09 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
Pakistan President Alvi visits Kuwait to condole ...
10:07 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
PTA blocks thousands of controversial URLs in ...
09:37 AM | 5 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The ‘Chaiwala’ is back: Arshad Khan now owns a cafe in Islamabad
11:50 AM | 5 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr