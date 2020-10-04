PM Imran fears winter could result in 2nd COVID-19 wave, advises Pakistanis to adopt precautionary measures

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures to avoid further spread of coronavirus pandemic

In a tweet today (Sunday), the Prime Minister said that as compared to some other states, Allah has been kind to us in Pakistan and spared us from the worst effects of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said that there is a fear that onset of winter could result in 2nd wave of Corona and urged everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike.

He said said all offices and educational institutions must ensure that masks are worn.