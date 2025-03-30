Ali Safina under Fire for trolling Meerub Ali with Hania Aamir’s jibe in viral podcast

LAHORE – Social media erupted in anger as Ali Safina quipped Merub Ali with Hania Aamir jibe, with social media users raising questions about asking such personal things.

The development comes after a recent podcast featuring actress Meerub Ali, where comedian Ali put Meeranb in an uncomfortable situation. As Chupke Chupke star sparked heated debates, with many accusing Safina of crossing the line in a bid for shock value.

Reham Khan, the former wife of Imran Khan, was among the first to voice her disapproval. In a video shared on social media, Reham schools Ali Safina for his lack of respect towards the young actress.

“It was deeply inappropriate to humiliate a young girl on such a public platform,” she said, pointing out how the older generation continues to undermine the dignity of younger people while allowing others, with their own secrets, to go unchecked.

Ali Safina asked Merub if Asim ever sang the song “Ve Haniya Ve Diljaniya” to her, referencing Hania Aamir, Asim’s ex. Merub, and it left many questioning ethics of such a personal and potentially painful line of questioning.

Many social media users have rallied behind Meerub Ali, condemning Ali Safina’s comments as insensitive. The incident also fueled an ongoing conversation about boundaries of personal questions and respect on media platforms.

Social media are calling for more mindful conversations in public spaces, with hopes that this situation serves as a lesson in respecting the privacy and dignity of others, especially when it comes to personal relationships.