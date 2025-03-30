Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Ali Safina under Fire for trolling Meerub Ali with Hania Aamir’s jibe in viral podcast

Ali Safina Under Fire For Trolling Meerub Ali With Hania Aamirs Jibe In Viral Podcast

LAHORE Social media erupted in anger as Ali Safina quipped Merub Ali with Hania Aamir jibe, with social media users raising questions about asking such personal things.

The development comes after a recent podcast featuring actress Meerub Ali, where comedian Ali put Meeranb in an uncomfortable situation. As Chupke Chupke star sparked heated debates, with many accusing Safina of crossing the line in a bid for shock value.

Reham Khan, the former wife of Imran Khan, was among the first to voice her disapproval. In a video shared on social media, Reham schools Ali Safina for his lack of respect towards the young actress.

“It was deeply inappropriate to humiliate a young girl on such a public platform,” she said, pointing out how the older generation continues to undermine the dignity of younger people while allowing others, with their own secrets, to go unchecked.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Ali Safina asked Merub if Asim ever sang the song “Ve Haniya Ve Diljaniya” to her, referencing Hania Aamir, Asim’s ex. Merub, and it left many questioning ethics of such a personal and potentially painful line of questioning.

Many social media users have rallied behind Meerub Ali, condemning Ali Safina’s comments as insensitive. The incident also fueled an ongoing conversation about boundaries of personal questions and respect on media platforms.

Social media are calling for more mindful conversations in public spaces, with hopes that this situation serves as a lesson in respecting the privacy and dignity of others, especially when it comes to personal relationships.

Hania Aamir shines in UK Parliament with recognition for acting, advocacy

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.3 282
Euro EUR 301.5 304.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361.5 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.9 906.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.73 160.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search