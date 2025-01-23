Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Urvashi Rautela’s bathroom video goes viral

Urvashi Rautelas Bathroom Video Goes Viral

Famous actress Urvashi Rautela recently addressed the controversy surrounding her viral bathroom video from 2024, which created a buzz on social media.

In a Bollywood Bubble interview, Urvashi revealed that the video was a scene from her film Ghuspaitiya and was released at the producers’ request.

“The producers were facing financial troubles and had to sell their land due to debts. They were on the verge of being homeless. In such a situation, they sought our team’s permission to make the scene viral as part of promotional efforts,” she explained.

She further added, “It was just a film scene, and there was nothing special about it. The producers requested its release to promote the film and also as a warning for girls to stay cautious.”

It is worth noting that Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great and has showcased her acting skills in notable films like Hate Story 4, Sanam Re, Kaabil, and Pagalpanti. Her upcoming movie Daku Maharaj is already gaining significant attention among fans.

Urvashi Rautela opens up about her relationship with Rishabh Pant

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 290.75 293.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.51 38.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.7 905.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.64 62.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.84 157.84
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.3 24.6
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 304.41 307.16
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search