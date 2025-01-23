Urvashi Rautela’s bathroom video goes viral

Famous actress Urvashi Rautela recently addressed the controversy surrounding her viral bathroom video from 2024, which created a buzz on social media.

In a Bollywood Bubble interview, Urvashi revealed that the video was a scene from her film Ghuspaitiya and was released at the producers’ request.

“The producers were facing financial troubles and had to sell their land due to debts. They were on the verge of being homeless. In such a situation, they sought our team’s permission to make the scene viral as part of promotional efforts,” she explained.

She further added, “It was just a film scene, and there was nothing special about it. The producers requested its release to promote the film and also as a warning for girls to stay cautious.”

It is worth noting that Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great and has showcased her acting skills in notable films like Hate Story 4, Sanam Re, Kaabil, and Pagalpanti. Her upcoming movie Daku Maharaj is already gaining significant attention among fans.