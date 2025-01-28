Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistani singer refuses to sing with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, even for 20 crore rupees

In a recent appearance on a private television show, renowned Pakistani singer and musician Ali Haider firmly rejected the idea of singing with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, even if offered a whopping 20 crore rupees.

When the show’s host asked Ali Haider if he would consider collaborating with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan for such a large sum, Haider replied, “I will not sing with Chahat Fateh.” He further emphasized, “Let Chaahat live her life. This is her time, and you never know what prayers Allah has accepted for her.”

Haider advised the public to allow Chahat to live her life in her own way, urging them not to mock or criticize her. He also acknowledged that while some may view Chahat as a humorous or entertaining personality, her struggles and achievements should not be overlooked.

Concluding with well-wishes for Chahat, Ali Haider emphasized that every individual has the right to live their life on their own terms. His words reflect a deep respect for Chahat’s personal journey and a call for others to show the same understanding.

The statement has sparked widespread discussion, highlighting the growing support for Chahat Fateh Ali Khan in the entertainment industry.

