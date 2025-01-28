Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Ali Amin Gandapur steps down as PTI KP President after Imran Khan’s directive

In a significant development within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), has stepped down from his position as the President of PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter. His resignation, which was tendered at the directive of PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, was officially accepted by the party’s Chairman, Barrister Gohar.

According to the sources, Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation as KP PTI president was approved following Imran Khan’s instructions. Barrister Gohar, as the PTI Chairman, formally accepted the resignation, paving the way for leadership changes within the party in the province.

This move follows the recent decision to replace Gandapur with Junaid Akbar as the new PTI President for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a decision announced just two days ago. It is important to note that Gandapur had personally requested Imran Khan to relieve him of his duties as party president in KP, further indicating the level of internal party coordination in these leadership transitions.

This reshuffling within PTI’s provincial leadership marks another chapter in the ongoing adjustments within the party, as it faces evolving political dynamics across Pakistan.

Staff Reporter

