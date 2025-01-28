Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir’s emotional reunion at award show leaves fans heartbroken

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, the most successful duo of the showbiz industry who parted ways, appeared emotional at an award show.

Details reveal that a private TV channel’s award ceremony was held in Karachi, attended by numerous showbiz stars, making the event more glamorous.

For the first time after their divorce, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir attended the same event. Although they didn’t interact, the camera captured emotional moments of the two, leaving fans saddened.

The camera recorded Sajal and Ahad with teary eyes, and the videos quickly went viral on social media.

Fans commented on the situation, calling it a difficult time for both and prayed for their ease.

It is noteworthy that Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir worked together in several dramas before tying the knot in March 2020. However, due to personal and professional differences, they parted ways in March 2022.

Initially, both remained silent on the matter but later broke their silence.