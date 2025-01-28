Security forces eliminate three terrorists in Bannu: ISPR

BANNU – The security forces neutralised three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Bannu, said ISPR on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Jani Khel, Bannu district, following reports of terrorist presence in the area.

During the operation, security forces effectively targeted the terrorists’ hideout, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists and injuries to nine others.

ISPR stated that a clearance operation was ongoing in the area, and the culprits behind this heinous act would be brought to justice.

Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to eradicate terrorism and continue their efforts to rid the country of this menace, concluded ISPR.