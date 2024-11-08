Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Heartwarming picture of Sidhu Moose Wala’s baby brother goes viral

Heartwarming Picture Of Sidhu Moose Walas Baby Brother Goes Viral

A touching image of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s newborn brother has captured the hearts of fans across social media, sparking an emotional wave of tributes and fond memories of the beloved artist.

Sidhu’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, recently shared a heartwarming video and photo on Sidhu Moose Wala’s official Instagram account, featuring their infant son, Shubhdeep Moose Wala. In the post, Shubhdeep is seen in his father’s arms, wearing a pink turban, with his mother seated beside them. Childhood photos of Sidhu are also included, creating a beautiful moment that reflects a sense of family continuity and legacy.

Fans have responded with affection, describing Shubhdeep as Sidhu’s “carbon copy” and even calling him a “reincarnation” of his late brother, reflecting Hindu beliefs about rebirth.

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically killed in 2022 when his car was ambushed, an attack later claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The incident left a profound void in the music industry and among his fans, who admired him for his powerful voice and unique style.

In a joyful turn, Sidhu’s mother, Charan Kaur, gave birth to Shubhdeep at the age of 58, nearly two years after Sidhu’s passing. The announcement was celebrated widely across Indian Punjab, with fans embracing Shubhdeep’s arrival as a new chapter in the Moose Wala family.

For Sidhu’s loved ones and fans, Shubhdeep represents a connection to the legacy Sidhu left behind, rekindling a sense of comfort and hope.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 8 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search