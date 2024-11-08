Gold price soars in global and local markets – Check latest rates

After a significant drop in gold prices yesterday, a sharp rise has been recorded today in both global and local markets.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $21 per ounce, reaching a new level of $2,683.

On the domestic front, gold prices in Pakistan’s local markets also saw a notable increase. The price of 24-karat gold rose by PKR 2,000 per tola, reaching PKR 278,800. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold surged by PKR 1,715, now standing at PKR 239,026.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged. The per tola rate of silver remained steady at PKR 3,300, while the price for 10 grams of silver held firm at PKR 2,829.21.