Multan tops air pollution with an alarming AQI of 2135

MULTAN –  Multan has been ranked the most polluted city in Pakistan, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to a dangerous 2135. As the smog crisis worsens, several major cities, including Lahore, Peshawar, and Islamabad, are struggling with hazardous levels of air pollution.

Lahore follows closely behind with an AQI of 676, while Peshawar ranks third with an AQI of 290. Islamabad stands in fourth place at 245, with Haripur, Rawalpindi, and Karachi also experiencing concerning pollution levels at AQI scores of 219, 192, and 106, respectively.

Experts cite low wind speeds—11 km/h around Lahore and just 7 km/h near Multan—as a key factor in the worsening smog. Meteorologists predict that air quality may deteriorate even further over the coming week, heightening the pollution crisis.

In response to the escalating pollution, the Punjab government has implemented urgent measures to safeguard public health. From November 8 to 17, all public parks, recreational areas, museums, and historical sites in the province will be closed to limit exposure to harmful pollutants. Those violating these restrictions face fines and arrests under environmental protection laws.

The provincial government’s ongoing anti-smog efforts have also intensified. Notably, all freight vehicles are now required to be covered with tarpaulins to prevent the release of dust and pollutants into the air.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

