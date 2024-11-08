India refuses to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

India has decided not to travel to Pakistan for the 2024 Champions Trophy, citing security concerns. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of its decision, requesting that all of India’s matches be played in Dubai instead.

Despite recent diplomatic talks between India and Pakistan, India has maintained its position on security issues in Pakistan. The decision follows a meeting between India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Islamabad. This was the first direct high-level conversation between the two nations since 2015, raising hopes of improved ties, including in cricket. However, India’s security concerns remain unchanged.

A source close to the matter said, “This has been our stance and there is no reason to change that. We have written to them and asked them to shift our games to Dubai.”

The 2024 Champions Trophy is set to take place from February 19 to March 9, with Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi as host cities. India, however, continues to rely on consultations with its government regarding security matters.

India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament follows a similar decision during last year’s Asia Cup when India moved its matches to Sri Lanka despite pressure from Pakistan. In an attempt to accommodate India, the PCB had even offered to allow the Indian team to return to India after each match. Despite these efforts, the BCCI has remained firm in its stance.

Although Pakistan has recently hosted international teams like England and Bangladesh, the last time India visited Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup. The ongoing back-and-forth between the two boards means the future of cricketing relations remains uncertain.