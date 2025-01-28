Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Naqvi says PCB ready to provide full support cricket’s promotion in US

Naqvi Says Pcb Ready To Provide Full Support Crickets Promotion In Us

WASHINGTON – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi met United States of America (USA) Cricket’s Chief Executive Officer Johnathan Atkeison in Washington.

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Super League (PSL), Salman Naseer was also present in the meeting, said an official press release.

Naqvi  and CEO  USA Cricket discussed possibilities of a tri-series between Pakistan, Canada and USA. Discussions regarding arrangement of bilateral series between Pakistan and USA men’s and women’s cricket teams also took place.

The PCB chief assured USA of all the possible support on the players development front. He said that PCB is ready to provide full support for the promotion of cricket in the USA.

Naqvi offered to train USA’ cricket coaches in Pakistan. He also invited Johnathan Atkeison to visit Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said that there are immense opportunities for the promotion of cricket between Pakistan and USA. The CEO of USA Cricket thanked chairman PCB for the invitation to the Champions Trophy.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 28 January 2025
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.8 281.4
Euro 291.75 294.5
UK Pound Sterling 347.5 351
UAE Dirham 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 176.25 178.5
Bahrain Dinar 738.1 746.1
Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
Malaysian Ringgit 62.14 62.74
New Zealand Dollar 155.78 157.78
Norwegian Krone 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal 722.4 730.9
Qatari Riyal 75.78 76.48
Singapore Dollar 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.05 8.2
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search