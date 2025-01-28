Naqvi says PCB ready to provide full support cricket’s promotion in US

WASHINGTON – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi met United States of America (USA) Cricket’s Chief Executive Officer Johnathan Atkeison in Washington.

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Super League (PSL), Salman Naseer was also present in the meeting, said an official press release.

Naqvi and CEO USA Cricket discussed possibilities of a tri-series between Pakistan, Canada and USA. Discussions regarding arrangement of bilateral series between Pakistan and USA men’s and women’s cricket teams also took place.

The PCB chief assured USA of all the possible support on the players development front. He said that PCB is ready to provide full support for the promotion of cricket in the USA.

Naqvi offered to train USA’ cricket coaches in Pakistan. He also invited Johnathan Atkeison to visit Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said that there are immense opportunities for the promotion of cricket between Pakistan and USA. The CEO of USA Cricket thanked chairman PCB for the invitation to the Champions Trophy.