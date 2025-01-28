Chinese investors decides to withdraw petition against Sindh police

KARACHI – Chinese investors have decided to withdraw their petition filed against the Sindh police in the provincial high court over their alleged mistreatment and harassment.

The petition was filed by Advocate Pir Rehman Mehsud on behalf of the Chinese investors. He informed the media that the government had formed a committee to investigate the allegations made by the foreign nationals. After this, the petitioners are satisfied with the actions taken by the Sindh government.

He stated that the petitioners now wanted to withdraw their petition, which is currently under hearing in the high court.

The Chinese investors had accused the Sindh police officials of harassment and extortion.

They had urged SHC to protect them from such mistreatment, warning that they may have to return to Lahore or China if the harassment continues.

The petition had named the federal ministry of interior, chief secretary Sindh, IG Sindh, home secretary, and the head of the special security unit for CPEC, among others, as respondents.

The petitioners argued that they had come to Pakistan for investment upon the invitation of the top officials including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The alleged that they were facing repeated demands for bribes from police, adding that they were also forced to wait for hours at the airport under the pretext of bulletproof vehicles.

The investors also claimed they had been deprived of their right to free movement and are unable to conduct business meetings.