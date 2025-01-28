Omar Ayub denies reports of change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub has dismissed rumors regarding a potential change in the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling them unfounded.

While speaking to the media in Haripur, Ayub stated that he would not participate in negotiations with the government, citing the lack of a commission regarding the events of May 9 and November 26 as the reason for his withdrawal.

He also highlighted a recent raid on the seminary of MNA Sahibzada Hamid Raza during the negotiations, indicating rising tensions in the political climate.

In response to the rumors about a possible change in the Chief Minister’s position, Ayub reiterated that there is no truth to these claims. Speculation arose following the removal of Ali Amin Gandapur from the presidency of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the appointment of Junaid Akbar in his place. However, PTI officials have denied these changes.

Ayub emphasized that despite internal party challenges, the current Chief Minister’s position remains stable, and there is no perceived need for a change at this time.