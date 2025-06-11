Salary, Pension Increment Update for Punjab Govt Employees in Budget 2025-26

LAHORE – As federal government approved increasing the salaries of employees (Grade-1 to Grade-22) by 10 percent, workers of Punjab are looking for relief to manage expenses amid inflation.

As per sources, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed 10pc increase in salaries and 7pc hike in pensions for provincial government employees and pensioners as part of the government’s strategy to provide economic relief amid rising inflation and financial pressure on households.

The proposed increments will be incorporated into Punjab’s upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2025–26. According to officials, the Punjab Finance Department is finalizing the budget documents and will present the proposals to the provincial cabinet for formal approval.

Punjab Budget 2025-26

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister, has been scheduled for 11:00 AM on June 13. The meeting is expected to give the final go-ahead to the budget, including the newly announced salary and pension adjustments.

The move has been welcomed by public sector workers, who view it as a timely step to address the increasing cost of living faced by families in Punjab. The announcement comes shortly after the federal government introduced similar relief measures, indicating a coordinated approach to tackling inflationary challenges at both national and provincial levels.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jun-2025/budget-2025-26-federal-cabinet-approves-10-salary-hike-for-govt-employees