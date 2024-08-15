Army chief Gen Asim Munir to host special ceremony for Arshad Nadeem at GHQ

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist, is set to be honored in a special ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) tomorrow, hosted by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. The event is a tribute to Nadeem's historic achievement in athletics and his contribution to national pride.

The ceremony will take place at the GHQ and will be attended by Nadeem along with his family, marking a significant moment to celebrate his success on the international stage. Nadeem’s triumph has been a source of immense pride for Pakistan, and this recognition underscores the nation's appreciation for his outstanding performance.

In the lead-up to this special event, Nadeem was warmly received by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House. During this reception, Tessori announced a cash reward of Rs2 million for Nadeem in honor of his Olympic victory.

Earlier this week, Nadeem was also awarded a cheque for Rs100 million and a car by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The vehicle was presented with a personalized number plate, PAK 92 97, commemorating his record-setting throw of 92.97 meters at the Olympics.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recognized Nadeem's achievement by presenting him with a cheque of Rs150 million, further celebrating his extraordinary accomplishment.

The upcoming ceremony at the GHQ highlights the significant national recognition for Arshad Nadeem, acknowledging his role in bringing glory to Pakistan through his athletic excellence.