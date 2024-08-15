Who are the two retired brigadiers, one colonel arrested in Faiz Hameed case?

Who are the three retired army officers arrested in Faiz Hameed case?

ISLAMABAD – Three retired army officers were also taken into military custody in connection with the Field General Court Martial proceedings of retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, said Inter Services Public Relations in a statement on Thursday

The former officers were arrested for their actions prejudicial to military discipline.

“Further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing,” the military’s media wing said without disclosing the identity of the arrested ex-officers.

However, media reports said the arrested persons including Brigadier retired Ghaffar, Brigadier retired Naeem and Colonel retired Asim.

After the retirement, both retired brigadiers, who hail from Chakwal, were involved in political messaging and facilitation. The three officers were involved in coordination between the political party and Faiz Hameed, reports claimed.

It is recalled that retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the former ISI chief, was taken into custody for violating military discipline and a court martial proceeding has started against him.