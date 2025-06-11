Saudi Prince Faisal bin Turki passes away in Riyadh

Saudi Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Saud Al Kabir has passed away, the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), funeral prayers for the late prince will be held after Asr prayer at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

The Royal Court expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Prince Faisal and offered prayers for his soul, asking Allah for mercy, forgiveness, and the highest place in Paradise.

The news of his passing has prompted a wave of condolences from across the Kingdom and the broader Arab world. Prince Faisal bin Turki was a respected member of the Saudi royal family, known for his public service and quiet contributions to national affairs.

Further details regarding his passing were not immediately disclosed.