Shalimar Gardens Moorcroft Pavilion gets picture gallery, info boards

LAHORE – Mr Asif Mahmood, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Tourism and PHA, on Wednesday inaugurated a picture gallery at the historic Moorcroft Pavilion at Shalimar Gardens. Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mahmood said that the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is committed to protecting heritage sites across the province. He added that Punjab is home to many famous landmarks including the Shalimar Gardens.

Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta said that the incumbent government accords high priority to the development of tourist attractions in the province. He further stated that the picture gallery and bulletin boards seek to provide crucial information with regard to the significance of the Moorcroft Pavilion.

William Moorcroft was one of the most popular English explorers of his time. A veterinary surgeon by training, Moorcroft arrived in India in 1808 as an employee of the East India Company (EIC) to look after its stud farm near Calcutta.

Constructed by Maharaja Ranjit Singh for the Englishman, the Moorcroft Pavilion is situated in the northeast corner of the uppermost Terrace of the Shalimar Gardens. Entrance to the building’s ground floor is through a door in the east and southern wall, while in the west is a door and staircase leading down to the basement. The remaining arched alcoves all around are closed by terracotta perforated grills. A plaque fixed on the west wall commemorating the sojourn in this room of the ‘famous traveller William Moorcroft’ in May 1820.