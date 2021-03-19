Shah Rukh Khan would ‘rip off lips of daughter’s boyfriend’

Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan has never shied away from his image of being a protective father, especially when it comes to his daughter Suhana Khan.

During an appearance on Koffee with Karan, SRK and his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt were invited where Khan was questioned about his off-screen life but when it came to his daughter Suhana's love life, the superstar went all possessive and territorial.

Revealing his hyperactive fatherly instincts, the Don star said in case Suhana had a boyfriend that had tried to kiss her, he would rip the boy’s lips off.

Moreover, Khan shared that he is ‘well-informed’ about his daughter’s life. But Karan Johar had posed a question for Khan owing to his reputation of being a super protective parent, “Your daughter is 16, would you kill the person who kissed your daughter?” To which he replied, “I'd rip his lips off.”

This conversation was prompted by Alia confessing to having a love life and Khan showing his concern to ask Bhatt about how many boyfriends she has had because he has known her since she was a child.

The Raazi star admitted that she does not have a huge dating history with the exception of three or four boyfriends. King Khan shuddered and found the number to be too high.

Continuing to reflect on Khan's paranoid parenting style, Johar added “You have to agree you're that prototype paranoid father”.

Despite the fact that Johar accepted Khan is the ultimate “coolest dad,” he was firm that SRK, “has a 16-year-old daughter, and if he thinks she has a boyfriend, that's it,"

On the work front, Khan has been on a sabbatical ever since his last venture Zero bombed out but now he is ready to return to the big screen with Sidharth Anand’s action film Pathan.