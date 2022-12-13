Pakistan says it has clear evidence of Indian links behind 2021 Lahore bombing

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday claimed that New Delhi is behind the terrorist attack in Lahore in which banned Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed was targeted.

He made the claims during a presser with Additional IG Counter Terrorism Department Punjab Imran Mehmood in the capital, claiming that there is clear evidence of India carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Sanaullah said the target of the Johar Town blast was JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, maintaining that the mastermind of the blast was an agent of an Indian spy agency as authorities gathered irrefutable evidence to establish Research and Analysis Wing’s involvement in terror activities in Pakistan.

Minister further maintained that at least three militants have been detained in connection with the Lahore bombing in which three people died and scores were wounded.

He continued saying that Pakistan has decided to raise the issue of Indian-sponsored terrorism in the United Nations through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as he pointed out that attacks backed by India usually targeted worship places.

The country’s new security chief vowed to expose India’s ugly face in front of the world, recalling the arrest of spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Counter Terrorism Department official Imran Mehmood, who joined Interior Minister, shared the details with the public, saying soon after the blast, a case was lodged and three terrorists were held in a single day.

Delving into proceedings, he said the first character. Peter Paul David supervised the operation. Paul was directly in contact with two Indian agents to help with financial issues.

Revealing another terrorist identity, he said Sajjad Hussain assisted Paul and he destroyed the phones used to communicate for the explosion. The third militant, Zia Ullah, helped others in Pakistan and this was the main lead that helped us move forward.