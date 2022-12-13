Saba Qamar's 'Kamli' to premiere at European film festival

Year 2022 has been lucky for the Pakistani film industry with giants in the acting, direction and production categories weaving their magic on the big and small screens all around the world.

First, it was The Legend of Maula Jatt that broke the records and then came Humayun Saeed with his iconic role in Netflix's blockbuster series The Crown. Now comes Saba Qamar's out-of-the-box film Kamli to continue the legacy of garnering international accolades.

Sarmad Khoosat's cinematic masterpiece Kamli is all set to premiere in Europe at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2023.

With the film's international debut, Qamar's career will definitely witness new heighs.

Taking to Instagram, Khoosat Films announced, “We are so excited to announce that ‘Kamli’ will finally be premiering in Europe at the esteemed International Film Festival Rotterdam ‘23 @iffr, where it has been selected for the Limelight Programme."

The official post reads, "We hope the film charms the audiences the way it has left many spellbound in its successful run across packed cinemas in Pakistan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khoosat Films (@khoosatfilmsofficial)

For the unversed, Kamli is directed by talented Pakistani director Sarmad Sultan Khoosat. The film stars Saba Qamar Zaman, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Omair Rana and Hamza Khawaja in pivotal roles. Khoosat’s directorial was released on June 3, 2022.

On the work front, Qamar has a lineup of projects including Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and Serial Killer.