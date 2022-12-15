200 Prize Bond 2022 – Check Draw Results Online
Web Desk
12:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
200 Prize Bond 2022 – Check Draw Results Online
KARACHI – The Hyderabad office will hold Prize Bond Rs. 200 draw No. 92 today December 15, 2022 (Thursday).

Winners

First Prize – 131553

Second Prize – 163249,195445, 347449, 358469, 958413

Winning Amount Of Rs. 200 Prize Bond

LIST         NO OF PRIZES     WINNING AMOUNT  PRIZES
Prize Bond RS. 200/- 01 PKR 750,000     1st Prize
Prize Bond RS. 200/- 05 PKR 250,000     2nd Prize
Prize Bond RS. 200/- 2,350 PKR 1,500    3rd Prize

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs750,000 while five prizes of Rs250,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

The third prize of Rs1,250 will be awarded to 2,350 lucky winners.

More to follow...

