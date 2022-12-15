200 Prize Bond 2022 – Check Draw Results Online

KARACHI – The Hyderabad office will hold Prize Bond Rs. 200 draw No. 92 today December 15, 2022 (Thursday).

Winners

First Prize – 131553

Second Prize – 163249,195445, 347449, 358469, 958413

Winning Amount Of Rs. 200 Prize Bond

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT PRIZES Prize Bond RS. 200/- 01 PKR 750,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 200/- 05 PKR 250,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 200/- 2,350 PKR 1,500 3rd Prize

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs750,000 while five prizes of Rs250,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

The third prize of Rs1,250 will be awarded to 2,350 lucky winners.

