200 Prize Bond 2022 – Check Draw Results Online
12:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The Hyderabad office will hold Prize Bond Rs. 200 draw No. 92 today December 15, 2022 (Thursday).
Winners
First Prize – 131553
Second Prize – 163249,195445, 347449, 358469, 958413
Winning Amount Of Rs. 200 Prize Bond
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT
|PRIZES
|Prize Bond RS. 200/-
|01
|PKR 750,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 200/-
|05
|PKR 250,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 200/-
|2,350
|PKR 1,500
|3rd Prize
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs750,000 while five prizes of Rs250,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.
The third prize of Rs1,250 will be awarded to 2,350 lucky winners.
More to follow...
Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 2022
08:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 202208:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – November 28, 202208:00 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
-
- Several injured in clashes along Pakistan-Afghan border: reports02:30 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
- U Microfinance Bank Islamic Banking receives international ...01:31 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Imran Abbas remembers late parents in heartbreaking post11:49 AM | 15 Dec, 2022
-
- Headliners, trailblazers, trendsetters - Celebs who made it to Hello ...11:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022