COVID-19: UN warns of global mental health crisis
01:36 PM | 14 May, 2020
NEW YORK - United Nations (UN) has called for attention to mental health problems caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

In his video message, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that COVID-19 virus is not only attacking our physical health, it is also increasing psychological suffering.

The UN chief warned that even when the pandemic is brought under control, grief, anxiety and depression will continue to affect people and communities.

