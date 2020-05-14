COVID-19: UN warns of global mental health crisis
01:36 PM | 14 May, 2020
Share
NEW YORK - United Nations (UN) has called for attention to mental health problems caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
In his video message, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that COVID-19 virus is not only attacking our physical health, it is also increasing psychological suffering.
The UN chief warned that even when the pandemic is brought under control, grief, anxiety and depression will continue to affect people and communities.
-
- Pakistan confirms 779 deaths; COVID-19 tally nears 37,00010:02 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Japan provides $4 mln more anti-COVID assistance to Pakistan09:32 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan’s cricket tour to Ireland for T20Is postponed09:14 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Senate resolution appreciates Chinese support to Pakistan over ...07:57 PM | 14 May, 2020
Komal's Kitchen – Meet Pakistan's newest chef on Youtube
06:33 PM | 14 May, 2020
- This Pakistani student at Oxford just won an int'l film award05:41 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Is Humayun Saeed working on Pakistani remake of Ertuğrul?05:40 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Johnny Depp claims tabloids hacked into his phone05:25 PM | 14 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020