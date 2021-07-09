Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam release first poster of music video
12:33 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
12:33 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam release first poster of music video
Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam have won the hearts of fans with the first poster of their upcoming music video titled “Rafta Rafta”.

Both the stars took to their social media accounts and shared the shared the poster of their music video.

Taking to Instagram, Atif Aslam wrote “Experience love like never before!”.

The song will be released soon. The fans of Sajal and Atif are eagerly waiting for the release of the music video.

Sajal Aly also took to Facebook-owned app to share her first look from Rafta Rafta.

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam release first poster of music video
12:33 PM | 9 Jul, 2021

