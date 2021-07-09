Bilal, Uzair enter BoP Junior Ranking Tennis U-18 final

LAHORE – Spirited Bilal Asim and Uzair Khan on Thursday entered the Bank of Punjab Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 boys U-18 final after winning their respective semifinals played here at the PLTA Courts.

In the first boys U-18 semifinal, Bilal Asim was up ageist talented Haider Ali Rizwan. Both the players displayed high-quality tennis skills and after a tough battle, Bilal managed to win the marathon match in three sets with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Haider was off to flying start as he won the first set 6-4, but Bilal made a good comeback and first faced some resistance from Haider before winning the second set 6-4 and then entered the third set with more energy and succeeded in winning it comfortably with a score of 6-2, thus booked berth in the final, where he will face Uzair Khan, who had to struggle hard to overcome promising Shaeel Durab as he won the semifinal with a score of 6-7, 6-2, 7-6.

The U-12 doubles semifinals also proved to be very enthralling encounters as first the pair of Hamza Ali Rizwan and Zohaib Afzal Malik played superb tennis against Abdur Rehman and Nabeel Qayum and won the match 4-1, 5-3. The second semifinal proved to be a thrilling encounter, where after a tough battle, Ismail and Omer outpaced the pair of Abubakar Talha and Abdul Basit with a score of 4-1, 4-4(8), 10-7.

The finals of the event will be played tomorrow (Friday). The concluding ceremony will be graced by Bank of Punjab senior officials while PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, tennis players and their families and tennis enthusiasts will be present on the occasion and witness the high-quality tennis finals.