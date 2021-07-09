Faysal Quraishi recreates a hilarious version of his viral video

Fitoor star Faysal Quraishi makes his way to headlines once again as he creates a hilarious rendition of his own viral video, leaving the audience rolling with laughter.

Earlier, the 47-year-old created an uproar on the internet and become a top trend on Twitter after a snippet from his game show went viral where he loses his cool and starts shouting at an influencer after she hits a fellow male influencer on-air.

The following video sparked a meme fest and debate on social media and now it seems that the Bashir Momin star has also joined the bandwagon of taking it light-heartedly.

Taking a dig, Faysal along with his friends made an improvised version of the clip at close friend Naveed Raza’s birthday bash. Aijaz Aslam, Naveed Raza, Ayaz Samo and Faizan Sheikh can be spotted in the video as they recreate the entire scene.

The video has left the netizens divided as some find it humorous but others felt it was a drag.

Earlier, Youtube Rahim Pardesi also wished his second wife a very happy birthday in Faysal Quraishi style.

Pardesi posted a video starring his two wives and himself on Instagram. The video was a hilarious rendition of a recent viral video where superstar Faysal Quraishi scolded the participants.