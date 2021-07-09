Yasir Hussain reveals why Iqra Aziz works less after marriage

Pakistani celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have a massive fan following owing to their whirlwind romance and dreamy wedding.

Moreover, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star is much loved through her body of work and Hussain is always in the headlines for his strong opinions.

Recently, the Baandi actor, who never shies away from expressing his love for his wife Iqra Aziz, unveiled the secret behind why his wife works less after marriage.

While talking about the reason, Yasir candidly spoke that they wanted to spend time together. “I advised Iqra to work less after marriage so that we can spend some quality time together.”

Further, being the supportive and appreciating husband that he is, Yasir added that the following decision has played well in Iqra's favour since now all her dramas are a massive hit which is the reason she is super selective with scripts now.

Moreover, Aziz's Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 has propelled to unprecedented fame. It has secured the top spot as it gets crowned as Pakistan's most-watched drama.

Wrecking a storm within the Pakistani audience, the unconventional drama has set a benchmark of its own record.

Recently, the celebrity couple revealed they are going to be parents soon on their social media, leaving fans and fellow celebrities gushing and impatiently awaiting the arrival of the baby.

The couple got hitched in December 2019 even though they had been the talk of the town ever since Yasir proposed Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.